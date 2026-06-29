Mumbai's 7 reservoirs' storage drops to 6.93% from nearly 40%
India
Mumbai's water situation is getting serious: storage in the city's seven main reservoirs has dropped to just 6.93% of total capacity, way down from nearly 40% this time last year.
These reservoirs usually supply about 4 billion liters of drinking water daily, but now the city is at risk as levels keep falling.
Mumbai BMC increases business water cuts
A late monsoon and weak rainfall are making things worse, leaving key reservoirs like Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar with only a fraction of their usual reserves.
To stretch supplies, the BMC started a 10% water cut in May and bumped it up to 20% for businesses from mid-June.
With heavy rain in late June, everyone's hoping for relief soon, but for now, Mumbai needs to use every drop wisely.