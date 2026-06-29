Mumbai's 7 reservoirs' storage drops to 6.93% from nearly 40%

Mumbai BMC increases business water cuts

A late monsoon and weak rainfall are making things worse, leaving key reservoirs like Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar with only a fraction of their usual reserves.

To stretch supplies, the BMC started a 10% water cut in May and bumped it up to 20% for businesses from mid-June.

With heavy rain in late June, everyone's hoping for relief soon, but for now, Mumbai needs to use every drop wisely.