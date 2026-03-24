Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' are going on a week-long break starting March 30
India
Mumbai's legendary dabbawalas are taking their yearly break from March 30 to April 4, heading home to celebrate village festivals.
Don't worry, they'll be back on April 5, ready to deliver lunch boxes as usual.
How to prepare for the break
If you count on dabbawala lunches at work, you'll need a backup plan during the break.
The heads-up gives everyone time to sort out meals and avoid last-minute hassles, just another sign of how organized these delivery pros are, even when they're off duty.