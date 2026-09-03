Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal insures Maha Ganapati idol for ₹703cr
India
The GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai has insured its famous Maha Ganapati idol for an eye-popping ₹703 crore this year.
Adorned with gold and precious ornaments, this idol isn't just a local favorite: it's one of the most valuable and respected in the city, making this insurance cover reportedly one of the highest ever taken for a Ganesh idol in India.
Insurance protects devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi
The insurance protects against theft, damage, and any untoward incidents during the festivities. It also covers public liability, keeping thousands of visiting devotees safe.
GSB Seva Mandal has been all about tradition and careful planning: this massive insurance is just another way they're making sure everyone enjoys Ganesh Chaturthi without worries.