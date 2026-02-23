Mumbai's 'Jai Ho' musical road: Hit or headache? India Feb 23, 2026

Mumbai just launched its first-ever musical road—a 500m stretch on the Coastal Road that plays A.R. Rahman's "Jai Ho" when cars drive by at the right speed.

Inaugurated in February 2026, it employs special grooves made with Hungarian technology.

But while it sounds cool on paper, the tune plays repeatedly from 6am until midnight, and more than 650 families living nearby have signed a formal complaint.