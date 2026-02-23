Mumbai's 'Jai Ho' musical road: Hit or headache?
Mumbai just launched its first-ever musical road—a 500m stretch on the Coastal Road that plays A.R. Rahman's "Jai Ho" when cars drive by at the right speed.
Inaugurated in February 2026, it employs special grooves made with Hungarian technology.
But while it sounds cool on paper, the tune plays repeatedly from 6am until midnight, and more than 650 families living nearby have signed a formal complaint.
Residents have formally complained about the noise
People living near the Breach Candy tunnel exit have told city officials that hearing "Jai Ho" from early morning until midnight is more headache than harmony.
The song kicks in when cars hit 70-80km/h and can even be heard inside vehicles with windows shut—making peace and quiet hard to find at home.
The road is part of the Coastal Road project
Mumbai joins other cities worldwide with a musical road, blending safety features with local culture.
The $1.6bn project has cut the driving time between Marine Drive and Worli from 45 minutes to about 10 and puts India on the map for creative infrastructure—but for now, some locals wish they could turn down the volume.