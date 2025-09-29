Mumbai's Metro Line 4 to be city's longest elevated metro
Mumbai's Metro Line 4—aka the green line—is set to become the city's longest elevated metro, running 32.3km from Wadala to Kasarvadavali with 32 stations.
It'll connect key suburbs like Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Thane.
The first phase is expected by 2026, with the full stretch rolling out by 2027.
Here's the route map
The route mostly follows Eastern Express Highway and LBS Road, aiming to ease traffic in eastern suburbs.
There's also a 2.66km extension (Line 4A) going up to Gaimukh near Ghodbunder Road.
Plus, it links up with other metro lines at Ghatkopar (Line 2B), Kapurbawdi (Line 5), and Kanjurmarg (Line 6), making cross-city travel a lot smoother.
Construction challenges faced
Building this line hasn't been easy—think land issues, moving underground cables, and getting environmental clearances near forests and mangroves—which has meant some traffic headaches along the way.