Mumbai's 'musical road' hits a sour note India Mar 13, 2026

Mumbai just got its first "musical road," a stretch on the Coastal Road that plays Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire when you drive over it at 70 to 80km per hour.

But instead of applause, it's getting complaints. Over 650 households in Breach Candy say the constant tune is making daily life noisy and tough, especially for elderly residents.