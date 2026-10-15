Mumbai's new Sion bridge set to open, replacing 112-year-old structure
India
Mumbai's brand-new Sion bridge is finally set to open, taking the place of the old 112-year-old structure near Sion railway station.
The upgraded bridge is wider and built without pillars over the tracks, making room for future railway lines between CSMT and Kurla.
Sion bridge aimed for October 15
The new bridge should make life easier for anyone traveling through Sion, Kurla, or Dharavi by cutting down on traffic jams that have been a headache since the old one closed.
Originally planned to finish in 2027, the project sped up and now aims to complete all works by October 15, restoring that much-needed east-west connection after two years of detours.