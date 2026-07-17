Mumbai's Parsi Dairy Farm halts operations after FDA inspection
Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm has been forced to pause all operations after the FDA found major hygiene issues during a recent inspection.
Fungal growth on walls, raw materials stored next to mold, incomplete medical records for staff, and missing expiry labels were just some of the problems flagged.
The Marine Lines facility can't make or sell any products until these are fixed.
Palghar branch probed after ₹32L seizure
The crackdown didn't stop there. The FDA is also investigating their Palghar branch.
On July 16, officials collected butter, ghee, and kulfi samples for testing after seizing nearly 6 tons of butter and other dairy goods worth ₹32 lakh over suspected misbranding.
This is part of a wider push against unsafe dairy in Maharashtra, which recently saw ₹45.78 lakh worth of adulterated products seized across the state.