Mumbai's RailOne app glitch lets passengers buy unreserved tickets
India
Mumbai's RailOne ticketing app has a glitch that lets passengers buy unreserved tickets even after boarding, instead of only at stations as intended.
This loophole was spotted in March during a ticket check on an AC local to Kalyan, making it easier for people to travel without a valid ticket.
Ticketless travel delays Mumbai suburban trains
Ticketless travel is causing more delays and crowding on Mumbai's suburban trains: some lines are running 10 to 15 minutes late every day.
Central Railway has flagged the issue with tech teams for urgent fixing, but big infrastructure upgrades will still take two to four years.
In the meantime, app users are relying on an app that isn't working as planned.