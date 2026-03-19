Mumbai's water levels rise to 44.54%: Enough to last until monsoon
India
Good news for Mumbai: the city's water levels are up! The seven lakes supplying Mumbai are now at 44.54% capacity, a solid increase from last year's numbers.
According to the BMC, this means there is enough water to last until the monsoon arrives on June 11.
BMC assures no water cuts before rains
With rising temperatures and ongoing heat waves, water worries are real.
But the BMC has a plan: it is focusing on drinking water needs and says shortages are unlikely before the rains hit.
So for now, you can breathe easy: Mumbai is unlikely to face water cuts until monsoon season.