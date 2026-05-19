Municipal Corporation of Delhi extends Okhla clearance to October 2026
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline to clear the Okhla landfill, now aiming for October 2026 instead of this July.
The delay comes because new waste keeps piling up, slowing down efforts to get rid of old garbage.
Both legacy and fresh waste will be processed together until then.
Okhla landfill holds 1.48 million metric tons
Okhla landfill, active since 1996 and spread over 62 acres, still holds about 1.48 million metric tons of old waste—even though MCD processes around 9,000 metric tons daily.
The cleanup project has faced repeated delays since the NGT order in 2019, with monsoon rains expected to slow things down even more this year.
Deadlines unchanged for Bhalswa and Ghazipur
Deadlines for Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills stay the same: Bhalswa should be cleared by December 2026 and Ghazipur by December 2027.
These timelines show just how big Delhi's waste challenge is, and why clearing these sites matters for everyone living in the city.