Municipal Corporation of Delhi extends Okhla clearance to October 2026 India May 19, 2026

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline to clear the Okhla landfill, now aiming for October 2026 instead of this July.

The delay comes because new waste keeps piling up, slowing down efforts to get rid of old garbage.

Both legacy and fresh waste will be processed together until then.