Munna allegedly attacks minor over firecrackers in Delhi's Punjabi Basti
India
A heated argument over bursting firecrackers in Delhi's Punjabi Basti took a tragic turn when a 42-year-old man, Munna, allegedly attacked a minor boy with an iron rod.
The fight started after the boy set off firecrackers near Munna's son, leading to a confrontation that quickly escalated.
Boy dead, Munna and minor arrested
The incident happened on Monday in Anand Parbat. The injured boy was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police have apprehended both Munna and the minor who was allegedly involved in the initial argument.
An FIR for murder has been filed under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing as officials gather more details about what led to this fatal clash.