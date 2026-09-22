Munnar neelakurinji bloom draws crowds with Chokramudi trekking allowed

Visitor numbers are around 1,200 on regular days and 3,000-3,500 on weekends, and just the Chokramudi trek brings in around ₹1 crore.

Some top spots like Arupathekkar Shola are off-limits to help manage crowds.

Officials urge everyone: don't pick the flowers (it's protected by law) and try visiting on weekdays if you want a quieter experience.

If you miss it this time, mark your calendar for 2030 when the next big bloom happens across the Muthirapuzha River!