Munnar neelakurinji bloom draws crowds with Chokramudi trekking allowed
Munnar's hills are covered in the neelakurinji bloom, a once-in-12-year event that's drawing huge crowds.
Trekking is officially allowed this season, and travel groups like She Goes Travel Buddies are running small-group trips to Chokramudi, even though the trek is pretty challenging.
Social media buzz has only made the rush bigger, despite early worries about overcrowding.
Munnar's Chokramudi trek brings around 1cr
Visitor numbers are around 1,200 on regular days and 3,000-3,500 on weekends, and just the Chokramudi trek brings in around ₹1 crore.
Some top spots like Arupathekkar Shola are off-limits to help manage crowds.
Officials urge everyone: don't pick the flowers (it's protected by law) and try visiting on weekdays if you want a quieter experience.
If you miss it this time, mark your calendar for 2030 when the next big bloom happens across the Muthirapuzha River!