Musadik Masood Malik to visit India for SCO Civilisational Dialogue
Pakistan's climate change minister, Musadik Masood Malik, is coming to New Delhi from November 20-22 for the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
It's a pretty big deal: this is the first time in over three years that a Pakistani minister will visit India.
The event, happening at Purana Qila and proposed by Prime Minister Modi, aims to get SCO countries talking and sharing more about their cultures.
Pakistan set to lead SCO 2026-27
Even though India and Pakistan don't always see eye to eye, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization gives them a space to connect.
All 10 member states are invited, and with Pakistan set to lead the SCO in 2026-27 (and host its own summit in 2027), this forum could help both sides find some common ground through culture, even if politics stay tricky.