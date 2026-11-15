Musadik Masood Malik to visit India for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

Pakistan's climate change minister, Musadik Masood Malik, is coming to New Delhi from November 20-22 for the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

It's a pretty big deal: this is the first time in over three years that a Pakistani minister will visit India.

The event, happening at Purana Qila and proposed by Prime Minister Modi, aims to get SCO countries talking and sharing more about their cultures.