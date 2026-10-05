Muslim and Christian communities demand quota increases and law changes
The Karnataka government is feeling the heat from Muslim and Christian communities, who are pushing to withdraw/amend the state's anti-cattle slaughter law and a controversial religious freedom act.
They are also asking for more reservations: Muslims want their quota doubled to 8%, while Christians are seeking a new 1% spot in the OBC category.
Community leaders have been meeting with Congress officials and are planning a joint protest this November to keep up the momentum.
U.T. Khader says Karnataka government receptive
Past efforts to change these laws stalled due to pushback from Hindu religious leaders, but now that Congress has more support in the upper house, things could shift.
Minister U.T. Khader says, "There is a demand to do it. The government (under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar) is new. It is aware of the issue and is positively thinking about it."
All eyes are on the Assembly's winter session in December, where big decisions might finally happen.