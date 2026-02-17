Muslim employees in Telangana can leave work by 4pm during Ramzan
India
Muslim government employees in Telangana can now clock out by 4pm during Ramzan, thanks to a new order from the state.
This move covers everyone from teachers to contract staff, and even public sector workers.
The idea is to make it easier for them to observe the holy month.
Urdu-medium schools also shifting their hours
The early-exit rule runs from February 19 to March 20, 2026.
Urdu-medium schools are also shifting their hours to fit the new schedule—classes will end at 1:30pm instead of later.
Andhra Pradesh is following suit
Andhra Pradesh is following suit with similar timings for its Muslim employees, starting a day earlier on February 18.