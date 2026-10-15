Mustard oil tanker flips in Rajasthan, locals collect spilled oil
India
A mustard oil tanker flipped over on the Alwar-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan after the driver swerved to avoid a cow.
The accident caused the mustard oil to spilt onto the road, and locals quickly showed up with buckets, cans and other containers to collect as much as they could.
Clips of people gathering the oil have been all over social media.
Authorities send crane to clear road
Police and local authorities responded to the accident, sending a crane to clear the road while local residents collected the spilled oil.