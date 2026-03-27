Muthappa Rai's son not behind Lamborghini stunts, claims lawyer
India
Bengaluru police are investigating after a white Lamborghini was caught doing stunts near Anil Kumble Circle on March 21, 2026.
Rikki Rai, son of the late Muthappa Rai, was suspected at first but says he wasn't driving.
Driver's account inconsistent; police are checking CCTV footage
Rikki Rai's lawyer said the car had been sent for servicing and was with a driver; however, the driver's account later appeared inconsistent when questioned about the vehicle's technical details.
Police are checking CCTV from several spots, including MG Road and Cubbon Park, since footage around 2:30am appears to show Rai in the car.
Authorities say whoever's responsible could face heavy fines or even have the car's registration canceled as they keep digging through evidence.