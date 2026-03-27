Muthappa Rai's son not behind Lamborghini stunts, claims lawyer

Driver's account inconsistent; police are checking CCTV footage

Rikki Rai's lawyer said the car had been sent for servicing and was with a driver; however, the driver's account later appeared inconsistent when questioned about the vehicle's technical details.

Police are checking CCTV from several spots, including MG Road and Cubbon Park, since footage around 2:30am appears to show Rai in the car.

Authorities say whoever's responsible could face heavy fines or even have the car's registration canceled as they keep digging through evidence.