'My father is my inspiration': UPSC 2025 topper India Mar 27, 2026

Jatin Jakhar from Haryana passed the UPSC civil services exam 2025, landing 191st place on his fifth attempt.

His journey was not easy. His father, a retired Army man now working as a security guard, inspired him with his sacrifices.

Despite setbacks and limited resources, Jatin never gave up on his dream of becoming a government officer.