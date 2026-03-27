'My father is my inspiration': UPSC 2025 topper
India
Jatin Jakhar from Haryana passed the UPSC civil services exam 2025, landing 191st place on his fifth attempt.
His journey was not easy. His father, a retired Army man now working as a security guard, inspired him with his sacrifices.
Despite setbacks and limited resources, Jatin never gave up on his dream of becoming a government officer.
How Jatin prepared for the exam
Unable to join coaching institutes, Jatin relied on self-study, diving deep into general studies, political science, and international relations.
He kept up with current affairs through newspapers and government reports, practiced answer writing for mains, and took mock interviews.
His father was his biggest motivation.