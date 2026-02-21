Harsh Goenka mocks Galgotias University over Robodog controversy

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has taken a dig at Galgotias University after the recent Robodog controversy. The controversy stemmed from an incident at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where a professor from the university showcased a four-legged robot named 'Orion.' However, social media users quickly identified it as a Chinese Unitree Go2, which is commercially available for ₹2-3 lakh.

Social media reaction Goenka's tweet about Galgotias University Goenka tweeted, "Galgotias, now in the news for robots, is the same university whose faculty once published a paper suggesting that thali and bell vibrations could kill coronavirus." The industrialist added, "My heart goes [out] to the students of this university who will feel ashamed to say where they are studying." The university was later asked to vacate its stall at the summit amid questions around authenticity and misrepresentation.

Twitter Post Harsh Goenka's take on controversy around Galgotias University Galgotias, now in the news for robots, is the same university whose faculty once published a paper suggesting that thali and bell vibrations could kill coronavirus. My heart goes to the students of this university who will feel ashamed to say where they are studying. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2026

Paper retraction Galgotias retracted its controversial COVID-19 research paper In light of the Robodog controversy, Galgotias University has retracted its 2020 research paper on coronavirus. The university issued a note stating that the paper was misleading and created conflict in the scientific community. "Information in this paper is misleading readers and creating conflict in the scientific community," the note stated. It also mentioned that appropriate action had been taken against those responsible for publishing it.

Exhibit controversy Another exhibit was also questioned at the summit The controversy didn't end with Orion. Another exhibit, a football-playing drone, was also questioned. It was presented as an indigenous project by Galgotias University, but was identified as a commercially available Striker V3 ARF from South Korea's Helsel Group. This model retails in India for around ₹40,000. These incidents have sparked debates about the university's claims of innovation and originality at national-level forums like the AI Impact Summit.

Patent exploitation User claimed that Galgotias University 'files more patents' for money One user, resharing Goenka's post, alleged that Galgotias University "files more patents than all IITs combined, not because they're innovating but because they figured out the cheat code." The user detailed how universities exploit a "playbook" to file patents and receive government reimbursements. They argued that this system incentivizes filing numerous patents without actual commercialization, affecting India's innovation metrics negatively.

Twitter Post Social media user flags high patent numbers TIL galgotias university files more patents than all IITs combined.



not because they’re innovating. bcz they figured out the cheat code.



filing a patent in india costs ₹1,600.



govt reimburses up to ₹2 lakh per filing.



that’s a 125x return. before the patent does anything.… https://t.co/uYNqGllFE3 pic.twitter.com/zgJ8ihMj7c — Priyanshu Ratnakar (@0xratnakar) February 20, 2026

Viral protest In 2024, students protested against 'urban naxalism' In 2024, Galgotias University students made headlines for a political protest in New Delhi against "urban naxalism." The incident became a meme when several students were seen struggling to read or explain slogans on their placards. They also reportedly mispronounced "urban naxalism" as "urban maxwell." This incident added to the university's controversial reputation.