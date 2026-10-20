Mysuru Dasara marks 417th year with Jamboo Savari finale

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will kick things off with a pooja at Amba Vilas Palace before offering a five-kilometer procession filled with vibrant cultural floats.

Expect crowds from all over, plus extras like the Dasara Exhibition, air show, and classic royal rituals.

The celebrations end with a torchlight parade at Bannimantapa grounds, where Governor Sudha Yadav is expected to be the chief guest.