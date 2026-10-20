Mysuru Dasara marks 417th year with Jamboo Savari finale
India
Mysuru Dasara wraps up this Wednesday with its famous Jamboo Savari parade, where elephant Prashantha will carry a gold-plated howdah holding Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol.
This marks the 417th year of the festival, celebrating Karnataka's spirit and traditions.
Mysuru Dasara: Shivakumar leads 5km procession
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will kick things off with a pooja at Amba Vilas Palace before offering a five-kilometer procession filled with vibrant cultural floats.
Expect crowds from all over, plus extras like the Dasara Exhibition, air show, and classic royal rituals.
The celebrations end with a torchlight parade at Bannimantapa grounds, where Governor Sudha Yadav is expected to be the chief guest.