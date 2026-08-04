Mysuru starts August 16 cleanup drive for abandoned vehicles
Mysuru City is kicking off a cleanup drive against abandoned vehicles left in public spots, starting August 16, 2026.
If you've got an abandoned, unclaimed and unused vehicle gathering dust on the street, you have until August 15 to move it yourself.
The city says these forgotten rides block traffic, make walking tough for pedestrians, slow down waste collection, and even create safety risks.
Tagged vehicles face towing and penalties
From August 16 onward, MCC teams will tag abandoned vehicles and give owners a short window to take action.
If nothing's done, the city will remove them under the Motor Vehicles Act. Owners will need to pay for towing and penalties, and if cars still go unclaimed, they might be auctioned off.
Plus, MCC points out that these abandoned, unclaimed, and unused vehicles attract mosquitoes and mess up Mysuru's vibe.