N S Raja Subramani succeeds Gen Anil Chauhan, urges innovation
India
Lt. Gen. (ret.) N S Raja Subramani just stepped in as India's top military leader, taking over from Gen. Anil Chauhan.
In his first address, he talked about pushing the armed forces forward with fresh ideas and teamwork.
He summed it up simply: "Innovation in thought and action will drive our capability development."
Defence head Subramani seeks industry ties
Subramani wants to build strong connections with industry, startups, researchers, and universities to keep the military sharp and modern.
He also made it clear that protecting the country comes first, but looking after personnel and their training matters too.
Paying respect to former chiefs Bipin Rawat and Chauhan, he praised their exemplary leadership and contribution.