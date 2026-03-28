Nabin Kumar Jain accused of firing during Titlagarh Ram Navami
India
During a Ram Navami procession in Titlagarh, Odisha, BJP MLA Nabin Kumar Jain was accused of firing shots into the air as people dressed as Hindu deities marched by.
Some folks didn't notice, but others were clearly surprised by the gunfire.
BJD demands arrest, police issue notice
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for Jain's arrest and criticized the State government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation.
MLA Tukuni Sahu even brought up an earlier case where Jain was blamed for a death at a Holi event.
Jain, on his part, said it was just a toy gun.
Meanwhile, police have asked his security officer for an explanation and issued a show-cause notice, showing they're taking public safety concerns seriously.