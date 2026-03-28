Nabin Kumar Jain accused of firing during Titlagarh Ram Navami

BJD demands arrest, police issue notice

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for Jain's arrest and criticized the State government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

MLA Tukuni Sahu even brought up an earlier case where Jain was blamed for a death at a Holi event.

Jain, on his part, said it was just a toy gun.

Meanwhile, police have asked his security officer for an explanation and issued a show-cause notice, showing they're taking public safety concerns seriously.