Naga teen NK Wiphenbou shot dead in Tamenglong district
India
A 17-year-old Naga boy, NK Wiphenbou, was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday morning.
He was traveling alone from his village to Tamei town when the attack happened; Naga village volunteers later found his body along a narrow path.
This heartbreaking loss is part of the ongoing tension between the Naga and Kuki communities.
Over 40 killed in Naga-Kuki clashes
Since February, more than 40 people have lost their lives in clashes between Naga and Kuki groups across several districts such as Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul.