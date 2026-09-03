Nagaland NSF protests compulsory Vande Mataram order, singing Christian hymns
India
Nagaland's student group, NSF, is protesting outside the state assembly in Kohima after a central government order made singing Vande Mataram compulsory during the arrival of important VVIPs at national functions, including the governor's arrival at the assembly.
Instead, protesters are singing Christian hymns, protesting the rule.
MLA Achumbemo Kikon cites Article 371A
NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, a former NSF president, brought up the issue in the assembly, arguing it goes against Article 371A.
The Chief Minister has asked NSF to pause protests and promised to listen, but NSF wants an official resolution opposing the rule.
Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir even joined in support, and NSF says they'll keep going until their demands are met.