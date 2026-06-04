Nagpur NEET aspirant dies by suicide after paper leak
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in Nagpur, reportedly distressed over the medical entrance exam being canceled due to a paper leak.
Her family found a note where she shared her frustration and worries about having to retake the test, writing, "I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I'm sorry, Mom and Dad. I've ruined everything."
Father blames authorities, leader pledges help
Her father said they took loans to support her dream of becoming a doctor and described how devastated she was after the cancelation.
He criticized authorities for failing to prevent the leak, saying, "My 20 years of hard work went in vain because the government failed to conduct the exam properly."
Congress Youth President Yaah Ghanghoria visited the family and called it a "system failure," promising help with their education-related debt.