Nagpur NEET aspirant dies by suicide after paper leak India Jun 04, 2026

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in Nagpur, reportedly distressed over the medical entrance exam being canceled due to a paper leak.

Her family found a note where she shared her frustration and worries about having to retake the test, writing, "I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I'm sorry, Mom and Dad. I've ruined everything."