Nagpur kidnapper, rape accused demands pizza, soft bedding in lock-up
What's the story
A BBA student, arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Nagpur, has been demanding VIP treatment in police lock-up, reports said. The accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, has been complaining about the poor conditions of the lock-up, like the dirty toilet and dingy walls. He also demanded pizza for breakfast and premium food for dinner and soft bedding and mosquito repellent to make his stay more comfortable, TOI reported.
Custodial refusal
Accused refuses to cooperate with police
Pakhare has also refused to cooperate with police questioning in custody after his lawyer alleged police highhandedness in court.
He has been stonewalling queries and refusing to share passwords for his phone and the victim's phone, which he took control of during her captivity.
He also initially declined to undergo a medical examination but was later taken for tests, the police said.
Counterclaims
Police reject allegations of stealing money
Pakhare had leveled serious allegations against the police in court on Tuesday, claiming they stole ₹70,000 from his rented flat and thrashed him.
He also accused them of not returning his spectacles and shoes.
As per TOI, Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure of Hudkeshwar Police Station said they have met Pakhare's basic needs but can't provide luxury as he stalls interrogations.
Ongoing probe
Victim found with hands and legs tied
The 16-year-old victim was found with her hands and legs tied, bearing about 20 injuries, including knife wounds on her wrists and neck. She has been admitted to a hospital.
The police had traced the victim using technical information after she went missing on August 2.
Per PTI, Pakhare had befriended the girl on Instagram under a fake identity "Akash Mehra" last year.
The duo began chatting and got close, with the girl allegedly sharing her private photographs, cops said.
Legal proceedings
Accused booked under POCSO
The accused then began blackmailing the girl, threatening to post the images online. Out of dread, she continued to meet with him.
He reportedly sexually abused her at a hotel and then called her to a rented room in Dighori whenever he visited Nagpur, according to authorities.
Pakhare has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping.