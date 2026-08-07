Nagpur woman paid 11L to We Migrate, forced in Portugal
India
A 28-year-old Nagpur woman thought she was headed for a legit cashier job in Portugal, thanks to promises from Pune's We Migrate agency.
She paid ₹11 lakh for the opportunity, but when she arrived, her passport was taken and she was forced into labor at a beer shop instead of getting the job.
FIR names 7, Pune Police investigate
After managing to escape and return home in June 2026, she filed an FIR naming seven people: four in Pune and three in Portugal.
The accused kept demanding another ₹3 lakh from her and threatened her husband too.
Pune Police are now investigating the agency's operations and expected to coordinate with authorities in Portugal regarding the accused abroad.