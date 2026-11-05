Nagpur's Yash Gourkhede calls out IAS officer over appointments
Nagpur man Yash Gourkhede, who founded the Jan Badlaav Party, recently called out an IAS officer for requiring appointments to meet citizens.
In a video that's getting attention online, Gourkhede argued that public officials should always be accessible, unlike corporate bosses, and shouldn't turn people away just because they show up unannounced.
Gourkhede accuses PWD of targeting workers
Gourkhede also accused Public Works Department officials of targeting workers after protests and pushed for a wage hike.
His message resonated with many viewers, earning praise for speaking up.
The Jan Badlaav Party has promised to keep supporting workers, with Gourkhede saying, "We will not let the voices of the workers be suppressed," and that the campaign would continue until their demands were addressed.