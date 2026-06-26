'Operation Sindoor' was launched in May last year

Centre reveals names of 6 soldiers killed in 'Operation Sindoor'

By Snehil Singh 01:19 pm Jun 26, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

For the first time, the government has officially released the names of six Indian military personnel who were killed in action during "Operation Sindoor." The operation was a cross-border military campaign launched in May last year to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The names have been published on the National War Memorial website and inscribed at the memorial in New Delhi, marking a formal acknowledgment of these sacrifices.