Centre reveals names of 6 soldiers killed in 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
For the first time, the government has officially released the names of six Indian military personnel who were killed in action during "Operation Sindoor." The operation was a cross-border military campaign launched in May last year to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The names have been published on the National War Memorial website and inscribed at the memorial in New Delhi, marking a formal acknowledgment of these sacrifices.
Casualty list
Army, IAF personnel among casualties
The six personnel whose names have been made public are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar. The casualties were from both the Army and the Indian Air Force, underscoring the joint nature of "Operation Sindoor."
Military action
'Operation Sindoor' and its significance
"Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7, 2025, as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. A ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10 after talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries.
Gallantry awards
Recognition for bravery
Among the fallen is Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for gallantry. His award was given by President Droupadi Murmu on June 8 at a Defence Investiture Ceremony, which was received by his mother, Sudesh Kumari, and father, Yash Paul. Sergeant Surendra Kumar also received the Vayu Medal for his bravery during "Operation Sindoor."
Memorial significance
National War Memorial and its significance
The National War Memorial, which was inaugurated in 2019 near India Gate, pays tribute to Indian armed forces personnel who died in military operations since Independence. The addition of these six names formally includes Operation Sindoor among the honored operations at this memorial. Each name is inscribed on a brick at the memorial's Tyag Chakra, honoring their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.