Namita dies after husband allegedly pushes her from autorickshaw
India
An 18-year-old woman named Namita lost her life after her husband allegedly pushed her out of an autorickshaw during a fight.
The couple, originally from Jharkhand and working at a yarn mill in Tamil Nadu, were returning to the mill in an autorickshaw after they had gone shopping for groceries on October 13, 2026.
Husband Yamilal arrested, police investigate
Namita suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital despite passers-by quickly rushing to help her.
Her husband, Yamilal, 20, has been arrested, and police are investigating what led up to this heartbreaking event.