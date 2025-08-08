Next Article
Namma Metro's Yellow Line launched: What it means for commuters
Bengaluru just got a little easier to navigate—Namma Metro's Yellow Line, connecting Bommasandra and Silk Board, was officially launched.
The new route hopes to cut down on the city's infamous traffic jams and is set to serve around 25,000-30,000 daily commuters for now.
Trains currently running every 25 minutes
Right now, trains are running every 25 minutes since only three are up and running—way less than the line's full potential of serving up to 3 lakh people a day.
Delays from the pandemic, red tape, and even visa issues for engineers slowed things down.
But with a fourth train almost ready and more coaches coming soon, smoother rides aren't too far off!