Namo Bharat corridor enters DPR linking Ghaziabad and Jewar airport
Big news for NCR commuters: there's a new 72.44-kilometer Namo Bharat corridor in the works, linking Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Jewar's Noida International Airport.
The project just hit the Detailed Project Report stage and aims to cut travel time between Ghaziabad and the airport down to just 35 to 40 minutes, thanks to trains running up to 160km per hour.
Corridor includes 22 stations and interchanges
The route will feature 22 stations (a mix of metro and Namo Bharat stops) and mostly runs aboveground.
It'll connect with major lines like Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat, Noida Metro Aqua Line, and Delhi Metro Red Line, making it way easier to switch routes.
With one-half of the funding from the central government and support from local bodies, this project is set to ease road jams and boost growth along the Yamuna Expressway.