Namo Bharat corridor enters DPR linking Ghaziabad and Jewar airport

Big news for NCR commuters: there's a new 72.44-kilometer Namo Bharat corridor in the works, linking Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Jewar's Noida International Airport.

The project just hit the Detailed Project Report stage and aims to cut travel time between Ghaziabad and the airport down to just 35 to 40 minutes, thanks to trains running up to 160km per hour.