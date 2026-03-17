Nanda Devi docks at Vadinar Port, ending tense wait
India
The Nanda Devi, loaded with over 45,000 metric tons of LPG, just docked safely at Gujarat's Vadinar Port.
The Indian Navy helped guide the ship through the Strait of Hormuz, a route Iran had closed off due to U.S.-Israel tensions.
Pulling this off matters a lot for India's energy needs right now.
Back-to-back success
Nanda Devi's safe arrival comes right after another LPG vessel, Shivalik, made it to Mundra Port.
These back-to-back successes show India can keep critical fuel supplies moving even when things get tense in the region.
Officials say this new approach should help keep future shipments steady and reliable.