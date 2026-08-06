Nandan Nilekani task force largely echoes Radhakrishnan committee recommendations
A new task force led by Nandan Nilekani is tackling India's exam system, and it turns out most of its focus matches the 2024 Radhakrishnan committee's suggestions: think exam security, better tech, and stronger rules.
Of the nine substantive mandates in the 10 Terms of Reference, seven were a direct match and two more partly overlap, so there's a lot of deja vu here.
Nilekani panel probes NTA operations, cybersecurity
The big difference? The Nilekani panel is looking at the whole testing system, including how the National Testing Agency (NTA) actually works behind the scenes.
With current concerns and cyber threats (like those around NEET-UG 2026), there's extra pressure to upgrade things using AI and blockchain.
The NTA itself was set up to handle major exams but still doesn't have its own legal authority, something this panel might finally address.