Narayan Goswami alleges CCTV switched off at Barasat strong room
India
Things got heated at the Barasat strong room after TMC candidate Narayan Goswami said the CCTV cameras were switched off for a few hours early Saturday morning.
central forces quickly showed up to keep things under control.
Meanwhile, BJP claimed their workers weren't allowed inside and were pushed back at the gate.
EC: cameras recorded, TMC demands footage
Goswami rushed to the spot after hearing about the alleged CCTV blackout, but the Election Commission later clarified that only a display monitor was turned off. The cameras themselves kept recording.
The Trinamool Congress is now demanding full CCTV footage from the strong room to clear up what really went down and who blocked entry for party workers.