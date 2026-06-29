Narendra Modi ends 3 day Seychelles visit to bolster partnership
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished a three-day visit to Seychelles, where he aimed to boost India's partnership with the island nation.
He joined their National Day golden jubilee as guest of honor, paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi, and connected with the Indian community there.
India expands diplomacy, Pakistan security tensions
Modi's talks with President Patrick Herminie centered on closer cooperation in defense, trade, and investment: moves expected to strengthen both countries' roles in the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, India set up a field hospital for earthquake relief in Venezuela and signed a water management deal with Saudi Arabia.
In Pakistan, security tensions rose after 14 police officers were dismissed following a militant attack in Balochistan.