Narendra Modi hails 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth amid upheaval
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating India's strong 7.8% GDP growth for the first quarter of FY27, even as the world faces conflicts and supply chain issues.
During a joint press meeting with Belgium counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi, he called these times "great upheaval," but said India is keeping its economic "momentum" going.
Modi stresses sustainable inclusive growth
Modi says this steady growth gives "confidence and new opportunities" not just for India, but for the world.
He's focused on making sure growth is sustainable and includes everyone, highlighting investments in people and infrastructure.