Narendra Modi inaugurates PM MITRA textile park in Warangal
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first functional PM MITRA Park in Warangal, Telangana.
Built for ₹1,695.54 crore and spread across 1,327 acres, this new hub is set to create over 24,000 jobs and attract more than ₹6,000 crore in investments.
It's a big move for the country's textile industry.
Integrated textile hub, 6 parks planned
The park brings together everything from making fabric to exporting finished clothes, all in one place, with top-notch infrastructure, and easy access to railways and ports.
Over half the space is already snapped up by businesses.
Plus, six more parks are planned across India (think Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat), aiming to boost jobs and put India's textiles on the global map.