Narendra Modi lauds Lula re-election, seeks closer India Brazil ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a warm shoutout to Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for winning re-election, calling him a "dear friend" and sharing hopes to boost ties between India and Brazil.
Lula's win over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a tight runoff marks a big political comeback, especially since earlier polls didn't expect it.
Lula returns amid economic challenges
Modi highlighted that both countries can work closer on things like trade, defense, and tech.
He also pointed out their shared goals for the Global South, basically teaming up for fairer global policies.
As Lula steps back into office (he was president from 2003 to 2011), he faces some tough economic challenges at home, including high interest rates and public debt.