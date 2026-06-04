Narendra Modi launches ₹12,421cr Surat highways, opens ₹7,689cr stretches
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Surat on Friday to kick off and lay the foundation for massive highway projects worth ₹12,421 crore.
He'll officially open two new stretches of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, KIM-ENA and Gandeva-ENA, built at a cost of ₹7,689 crore.
Upgrades aim to cut travel time
These expressway sections bring smoother drives with new flyovers, underpasses, bridges, and interchanges.
Seven wayside amenities are planned to make road trips easier.
Modi will also launch upgrades connecting tribal districts and trade routes, including the Statue of Unity, that aim to cut travel time by 40 minutes and boost speeds by 75%.
Plus, two projects near Hazira Port are set to ease congestion and help local industry move goods faster.