Narendra Modi lays ₹5,550cr Kurnool-IV corridor foundation in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off two major POWERGRID projects and laid the foundation for a ₹5,550 crore renewable energy corridor in Andhra Pradesh.
This new corridor is part of the Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone and will connect 4.5 GW of clean power to the interstate grid, helping India get closer to its big goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel power by 2030.
POWERGRID expands grid for Kurnool, Ananthapuram
POWERGRID is building out this massive project (plus completed systems worth ₹4,370 crore) to move green energy from Kurnool and Ananthapuram zones into the national grid.
With a network of 291 substations and 1,86,595 circuit kilometers of transmission lines (and over 99.80% transmission system availability), they're making sure India's shift to renewables stays on track.
The event saw top leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Delhi show up, highlighting how important this is for both local growth and India's clean energy future.