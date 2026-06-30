Narendra Modi likely to attend G20 at Trump Doral Miami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to visit the US for the G20 summit on December 14-15, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami.
The invitation was officially confirmed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who shared that Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally extended it during his India trip in May.
Interim India US trade deal expected
An interim trade deal between India and the US is almost ready, though it's been tricky with so many items involved.
Gor sounded hopeful it'll be wrapped up before Modi's visit.
Meanwhile, USISPF's Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason highlighted how President Trump and Modi have patched things up after some trade drama (Mason called their partnership once "the envy of the world.")
Both sides say this visit could boost ties even further, especially with Trump praising India's growth and Modi's leadership.