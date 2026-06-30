Narendra Modi likely to attend G20 at Trump Doral Miami

Interim India US trade deal expected

An interim trade deal between India and the US is almost ready, though it's been tricky with so many items involved.

Gor sounded hopeful it'll be wrapped up before Modi's visit.

Meanwhile, USISPF's Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason highlighted how President Trump and Modi have patched things up after some trade drama (Mason called their partnership once "the envy of the world.")

Both sides say this visit could boost ties even further, especially with Trump praising India's growth and Modi's leadership.