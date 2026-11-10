Narendra Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat November 13

Big update for train travelers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express on November 13, 2026.

The flag-off will happen at the same time from both Bengaluru and Mangaluru Junction.

While in Bengaluru, PM Modi will also virtually launch a new Bengaluru-Goa train and open the Namma Metro Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere: so, lots of fresh travel options incoming.