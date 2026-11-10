Narendra Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat November 13
Big update for train travelers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express on November 13, 2026.
The flag-off will happen at the same time from both Bengaluru and Mangaluru Junction.
While in Bengaluru, PM Modi will also virtually launch a new Bengaluru-Goa train and open the Namma Metro Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere: so, lots of fresh travel options incoming.
Vande Bharat route extended to Yeshwantpur
This upgraded express extends the old Mangaluru Central-Madgaon route (now Train No. 20646/645) all the way to Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.
It leaves Yeshwantpur at 7:35am and reaches Madgaon by 8:55pm return trips start at 8:20am from Madgaon, wrapping up at Yeshwantpur by 9:15pm
(Yeshwantpur-Madgaon does not run on Wednesdays, while Madgaon-Yeshwantpur does not run on Thursdays).
With stops at places like Shravanabelagola and Mangaluru Junction (and two rakes ready to roll), this move is all about making your journey smoother and connecting more dots across Karnataka and Goa.