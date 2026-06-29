Narendra Modi marks Seychelles 50th independence anniversary, honors Indian contingent
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Seychelles to celebrate the country's 50 years of independence.
At Stad Linite Stadium, he honored an Indian contingent taking part in the festivities, showing some real support and friendship between the two nations.
India pledges maritime climate digital cooperation
During his speech, Modi highlighted how India and Seychelles share deep cultural roots and a vision for a safer, prosperous Indian Ocean region.
He promised stronger teamwork on things like maritime security, climate action, and digital transformation, making it clear that India sees Seychelles as an important partner going forward.