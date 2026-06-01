Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi

Myanmar reassured India that its territory will not be used to threaten Indian security, especially around the shared northeastern border. They also discussed speeding up the Kaladan transport project, which could make travel and trade between India's northeast and Southeast Asia easier.

India Myanmar expect joint statement soon

Both sides agreed it is important to team up economically and build stronger connections between their people.

This fits right in with India's Act East policy, which is all about making friends in Southeast Asia.

Expect a joint statement soon highlighting what they agreed on.