Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing to New Delhi on Monday for a big conversation about keeping their countries safe and working together.
The meeting was part of Hlaing's five-day visit, with both leaders aiming to boost ties as the region faces new challenges.
Myanmar assures India, discusses Kaladan
Myanmar reassured India that its territory will not be used to threaten Indian security, especially around the shared northeastern border.
They also discussed speeding up the Kaladan transport project, which could make travel and trade between India's northeast and Southeast Asia easier.
India Myanmar expect joint statement soon
Both sides agreed it is important to team up economically and build stronger connections between their people.
This fits right in with India's Act East policy, which is all about making friends in Southeast Asia.
Expect a joint statement soon highlighting what they agreed on.