Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia shipping security
India
Prime Minister Modi spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday (March 28, 2026) about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Both leaders agreed that keeping shipping routes safe is crucial, since so much of the world's trade depends on them.
This call is part of Modi's recent diplomatic push: he also spoke with US President Trump a few days earlier.
Modi thanks Saudi, condemns energy attacks
Modi strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure in the region and thanked Saudi Arabia for looking out for Indians living there during these tense times.
His talks, with both Saudi and US leaders, show India's focus on keeping things stable in West Asia through open conversation and teamwork.