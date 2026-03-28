Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia shipping security India Mar 28, 2026

Prime Minister Modi spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday (March 28, 2026) about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Both leaders agreed that keeping shipping routes safe is crucial, since so much of the world's trade depends on them.

This call is part of Modi's recent diplomatic push: he also spoke with US President Trump a few days earlier.