Narendra Modi opens Delhi-Dehradun Expressway 12000cr to cut travel time
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a big move for faster, smoother travel between the two cities.
Built for ₹12,000 crore, this new route is set to cut down both travel time and expenses, plus it features a nearly 12-kilometer wildlife corridor to help protect local animals.
PM Modi cites 12Lcr infrastructure spend
Modi highlighted that infrastructure investment has jumped sixfold since 2014, now topping ₹12 lakh crore each year.
The expressway isn't just about easier commutes: it's already created thousands of jobs during construction and is expected to boost business, tourism, and even help local farmers reach bigger markets in Uttarakhand and beyond.