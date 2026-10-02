Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi on Friday, marking Gandhi's 157th birthday.
Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every October 2, remembers the leader who shaped India's freedom movement and is a national holiday across the country.
Gandhi Jayanti prayer and cleanliness drives
Modi joined other leaders in offering flowers and respect at Gandhi's memorial, a tradition that happens every year.
All over India, people take part in prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and other programs to remember Gandhi's life and principles.